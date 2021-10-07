Iraq Still Needs International Assistance to Fight Islamic State - Parliament Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Iraq still needs international assistance to fight the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (banned in Russia), whose sleeping cells are still operating in the country, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi said.

"Sleeping cells of the IS are still operating ...

Iraq still needs efforts of the international community and our friends to persecute IS," Halbousi told Al-Arabiya broadcaster on Wednesday.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.