UrduPoint.com

Iraq Still Needs International Assistance To Fight Islamic State - Parliament Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:40 AM

Iraq Still Needs International Assistance to Fight Islamic State - Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Iraq still needs international assistance to fight the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (banned in Russia), whose sleeping cells are still operating in the country, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi said.

"Sleeping cells of the IS are still operating ...

Iraq still needs efforts of the international community and our friends to persecute IS," Halbousi told Al-Arabiya broadcaster on Wednesday.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Parliament Iraq All Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

3 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

3 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.