(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Iraqi leadership, in the wake of another blast at an ammunition depot in the country, convened a meeting on Thursday in which it emphasized the importance of the US-led global coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in maintaining regional security in the Middle East

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Iraqi leadership, in the wake of another blast at an ammunition depot in the country, convened a meeting on Thursday in which it emphasized the importance of the US-led global coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) in maintaining regional security in the middle East.

On Tuesday, a blast hit an ammo depot in Baghdad belonging to the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), killing one civilian and leaving dozens injured. This was the fourth such explosion to occur in recent months.

"Today, there was a meeting between [Iraqi] President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and the speaker of the Representatives' Council, Mohammed al-Halbousi," Iraq's presidential office said in a statement, adding that the meeting had emphasized the importance of the international coalition's commitment to ensuring security in Iraq's airspace.

On Wednesday, the PMF accused the US-led international coalition of allowing four Israeli drones to enter the region and allegedly carry out the attack against the ammo depot. However, the coalition dismissed the accusations and said that it operated in the region at the request of Iraq's government.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members has been conducting military operations against IS militants in Iraq since 2014.