Iraq summons US, British envoys after deadly air strikes

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Iraqi foreign ministry said Friday that it was summoning the US and British envoys following deadly overnight air strikes on military installations in the country.

The raids, carried out by US warplanes, were in retaliation for a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed a British soldier and two US military personnel.