Iraq Suspends Broadcasting of US-Sponsored TV Channel Alhurra for 3 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) suspended on Monday broadcasting of US-sponsored tv channel Alhurra for three months and demanded an official apology for reporting alleged corruption in the country's government.

"The license for Alhurra's bureau in Iraq has been suspended for three months, the channel's activities have been suspended until its position on Iraq's problems has been adjusted," the CMC said in a statement.

It emphasized that this warning to the channel would be the last one, and more stringent measures will be applied in the event of repeated violations of broadcasting rules.

The CMC required the broadcaster to formally apologize on air "for insulting prominent personalities and religious organizations whose authority in the eyes of the Iraqi people has been impaired.

"

On Saturday, Alhurra reported about alleged cases of corruption in Iraqi religious institutions, after which the channel received numerous statements criticizing its activities. Iraqi lawmaker Vajih Abbas, a member of the parliament's media and culture committee, demanded that the channel's bureau in the country be closed, stressing that Alhurra is sponsored by the US Department of State, is not independent, and never criticizes Washington's policies in Iraq and the region. Another lawmaker, Hassan Salim, made a similar demand, calling for protests in front of the channel's office.

At the same time, the US Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on Sunday that US authorities did not control the broadcaster's editorial policy, and the Iraqi authorities had the right to require the channel to clarify data in its reports that might be inaccurate.