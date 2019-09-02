UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Suspends Broadcasting Of US-Sponsored TV Channel Alhurra For 3 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Iraq Suspends Broadcasting of US-Sponsored TV Channel Alhurra for 3 Months

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) suspended on Monday broadcasting of US-sponsored tv channel Alhurra for three months and demanded an official apology for reporting alleged corruption in the country's government.

"The license for Alhurra's bureau in Iraq has been suspended for three months, the channel's activities have been suspended until its position on Iraq's problems has been adjusted," the CMC said in a statement.

It emphasized that this warning to the channel would be the last one, and more stringent measures will be applied in the event of repeated violations of broadcasting rules.

The CMC required the broadcaster to formally apologize on air "for insulting prominent personalities and religious organizations whose authority in the eyes of the Iraqi people has been impaired.

"

On Saturday, Alhurra reported about alleged cases of corruption in Iraqi religious institutions, after which the channel received numerous statements criticizing its activities. Iraqi lawmaker Vajih Abbas, a member of the parliament's media and culture committee, demanded that the channel's bureau in the country be closed, stressing that Alhurra is sponsored by the US Department of State, is not independent, and never criticizes Washington's policies in Iraq and the region. Another lawmaker, Hassan Salim, made a similar demand, calling for protests in front of the channel's office.

At the same time, the US Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on Sunday that US authorities did not control the broadcaster's editorial policy, and the Iraqi authorities had the right to require the channel to clarify data in its reports that might be inaccurate.

Related Topics

Corruption Washington Parliament Iraq Baghdad Same Sunday Media Event TV Government

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

7 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.