Iraq Suspends Direct Flights to Belarus Amid Migration Crisis - Foreign Ministry

The Iraqi authorities have suspended direct flights to Belarus given the migration crisis at the Polish-Berlarusian border, the Iraqi foreign ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021)

"Iraq has suspended direct flights to Belarus," ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Sahhaf told the INA news agency.

The ministry has also revoked the accreditation of Belarus' honorary consul in Baghdad in a bid to protect Iraqis from from becoming part of illegal migration through Belarus and Poland, the diplomat added.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority said that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen would not be allowed on flights to Minsk due to tensions at the Polish-Berlarusian border.