Iraq, Syria Hold Ceremony to Open Al Bukamal/Qaim Border Crossing

AL BUKAMAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Syria and Iraq on Monday held the ceremony to reopen the border checkpoint between the towns of Al Bukamal and Qaim, a major crossing point that has been closed for years following the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday.

The opening of the border crossing took place at noon local time (09:00 GMT), and was attended by a number of officials from both countries.

This checkpoint and two others between Iraq's Al Walid and Syria's At Tanf, and Iraq's Rabia and Syria's Al-Yarubiyah were closed between 2013 and 2014 after IS terrorists gained control over them.