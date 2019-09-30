UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq, Syria Hold Ceremony To Open Al Bukamal/Qaim Border Crossing

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:02 PM

Iraq, Syria Hold Ceremony to Open Al Bukamal/Qaim Border Crossing

Syria and Iraq on Monday held the ceremony to reopen the border checkpoint between the towns of Al Bukamal and Qaim, a major crossing point that has been closed for years following the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday

AL BUKAMAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Syria and Iraq on Monday held the ceremony to reopen the border checkpoint between the towns of Al Bukamal and Qaim, a major crossing point that has been closed for years following the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday.

The opening of the border crossing took place at noon local time (09:00 GMT), and was attended by a number of officials from both countries.

This checkpoint and two others between Iraq's Al Walid and Syria's At Tanf, and Iraq's Rabia and Syria's Al-Yarubiyah were closed between 2013 and 2014 after IS terrorists gained control over them.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS Iraq Border From

Recent Stories

3,000 year old wheat kernels unearthed in Turkey's ..

4 minutes ago

Two killed in Sargodha road accident

4 minutes ago

Insaf Kabaddi league on Oct 11-13

4 minutes ago

Effective measures afoot for quality education: Ed ..

1 minute ago

Plane of Indian IndiGo Airlines Makes Emergency La ..

1 minute ago

Moscow to Recognize Results of Afghan Presidential ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.