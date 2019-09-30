Iraq, Syria Intend to Reconstruct Two More Checkpoints - Iraqi Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Syria and Iraq intend to reconstruct two more border checkpoints after reopening one between the towns of Al Bukamal and Qaim on Monday, the head of the Iraqi Border Ports Commission, Kazem Al-Oqabi, said

The Al Bukamal checkpoint was closed between 2013 and 2014 after Islamic State terrorists (IS, banned in Russia) seized control over it. Two other checkpoints between Iraq's Rabia and Syria's Al-Yarubiyah, which is under the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) control and Iraq's Al Waleed and Syria's At Tanf US military base in Homs Governorate were also closed.

"Today we are opening the Qaim/Al Bukamal border checkpoint, one of the three connecting Iraq and Syria ... The next step will be the construction of other crossings the Al-Yaarubia/Rabia and Tanf/Al Waleed checkpoints," Al-Oqabi said.

According to the official, the opening of the checkpoint will help to develop trade relations between the two countries, restore the Iraqi Anbar province's economy and attract labor resources, as well as boost trade turnover between Baghdad and Damascus.

Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Rahmoun, who was present at the ceremony, praised the opening of the border crossing, expressing hope that it "will facilitate the movement of people and goods and increase the trade exchange between two brotherly countries."

Crossings at the Iraq-Syrian border have not been fully operational since 2014 when the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) captured vast territories of both countries. However, since then, both Syria and Iraq have regained most of their territories from the terrorists.