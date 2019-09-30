UrduPoint.com
Iraq, Syria Reopen Major Border Crossing Retaken From IS

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

AlQaim, Iraq (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A border crossing on a vital highway linking the capitals of Iraq and Syria, seized by Islamic State group in 2014, re-opened on Monday, an AFP reporter said.

Iraqi security forces had re-taken the border post near the town of Al-Qaimin late 2017 as part of a massive operation backed by an international coalitionagainst the miltants' self-proclaimed "caliphate".

