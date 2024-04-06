Iraq Tightens Grip On Autonomous Kurdish Region
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Iraq is using a period of relative stability to assert more control over the oil-rich autonomous Kurdistan region that has long had fraught relations with Federal authorities, analysts and politicians say.
Long-simmering disputes between Baghdad and Arbil, the capital of the northern region, came to a head recently after several Supreme Court rulings seen by the Kurds as an attempt to weaken the region's autonomy.
Regional prime minister Masrour Barzani warned last week of "conspiracies aimed at undermining and dismantling the Kurdistan region" with "internal support within Kurdistan".
The pressure is aimed at Barzani's Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) which has been locked in a never-ending rivalry with the other main party the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
Kurds in Iraq were persecuted under the Sunni Arab-dominated regime of the late dictator Saddam Hussein but the 2005 constitution formalised their autonomy after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam.
But mending the volatile ties between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdistan has been a persistent challenge.
Consecutive federal governments have long been preoccupied with "crises and complex challenges", said a senior official in Baghdad...
"That is why they never looked into the mistakes made by Kurdistan... (such as) oil deals and exports, the region's financial system and several illegal decisions that have been taken", he added on condition of anonymity.
But, he added: "Now is the time to fix these mistakes."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
More Stories From World
-
Celtics hold off Fox, Kings to extend NBA win streak9 minutes ago
-
Australia says Israeli information on aid worker death 'not sufficient'9 minutes ago
-
US stocks rally on jobs data, shrugging off rising oil prices18 minutes ago
-
WTA Charleston Open results18 minutes ago
-
ATP US Clay Court Championship results18 minutes ago
-
'I am still fine': New York rattled by small earthquake, aftershock18 minutes ago
-
Biden says Israel doing what he asked on Gaza aid18 minutes ago
-
Mexico gives Ecuadoran ex-VP asylum amid diplomatic row18 minutes ago
-
WTA Charleston Open results - collated19 minutes ago
-
Top seed Pegula beats Azarenka to reach WTA Charleston semis19 minutes ago
-
ATP US Clay Court Championship results - collated19 minutes ago
-
Shelton to face Etcheverry in ATP US Clay Court semis19 minutes ago