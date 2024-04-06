Open Menu

Iraq Tightens Grip On Autonomous Kurdish Region

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Iraq is using a period of relative stability to assert more control over the oil-rich autonomous Kurdistan region that has long had fraught relations with Federal authorities, analysts and politicians say.

Long-simmering disputes between Baghdad and Arbil, the capital of the northern region, came to a head recently after several Supreme Court rulings seen by the Kurds as an attempt to weaken the region's autonomy.

Regional prime minister Masrour Barzani warned last week of "conspiracies aimed at undermining and dismantling the Kurdistan region" with "internal support within Kurdistan".

The pressure is aimed at Barzani's Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) which has been locked in a never-ending rivalry with the other main party the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Kurds in Iraq were persecuted under the Sunni Arab-dominated regime of the late dictator Saddam Hussein but the 2005 constitution formalised their autonomy after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam.

But mending the volatile ties between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdistan has been a persistent challenge.

Consecutive federal governments have long been preoccupied with "crises and complex challenges", said a senior official in Baghdad...

"That is why they never looked into the mistakes made by Kurdistan... (such as) oil deals and exports, the region's financial system and several illegal decisions that have been taken", he added on condition of anonymity.

But, he added: "Now is the time to fix these mistakes."

