Iraq To Exhaust Wheat Reserves In 3 Months - Agriculture Minister

Iraq will have to expand its wheat production to achieve self-sufficiency as its current reserves are enough for only three months, Agriculture Minister Mohammad Karim Al-Khafaji said on Tuesday

The global wheat supply chain risks being disrupted by the crisis in Ukraine, which is one of the world's top exporters.

"We expect that the wheat harvest this season will be 3 million tons, which is 500,000 tons less than last year," the minister told Iraqi news agency INA, adding that "the current reserves of the Ministry of Commerce will last for three months."

The government has worked up a strategy to expand wheat output in the upcoming sowing season to achieve self-efficiency and "give up overwhelming imports" of wheat, Al-Khafaji added.

Earlier in March, the Iraqi Ministry of Commerce said that Baghdad intends to purchase about 3 million tons of wheat to create a strategic reserve amid rising prices in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine. The government is set to disburse $100 million to secure the purchase.

Earlier this month, the United Nations warned of a potential rise in food prices and subsequent global famine, driven by the conflict in Ukraine, as the Black Sea basin is an important region in terms of production of grains and other agricultural products.

