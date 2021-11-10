UrduPoint.com

Iraq To Facilitate Return Of Citizens From Belarus Via Embassy In Moscow - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:23 PM

Iraq to Facilitate Return of Citizens From Belarus Via Embassy in Moscow - Ministry

Iraq will facilitate the return of its citizens from Belarus if they wish via the embassy in Russia, Deputy Migration Minister Karim al-Nuri told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Iraq will facilitate the return of its citizens from Belarus if they wish via the embassy in Russia, Deputy Migration Minister Karim al-Nuri told Sputnik.

"We will transport those who want to return. We will facilitate this through the Iraqi embassy in Russia, since Iraq does not have an embassy in Belarus," the official said.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Belarus From

Recent Stories

Biden to Host Canadian, Mexican Leaders on Novembe ..

Biden to Host Canadian, Mexican Leaders on November 18 in Washington - White Hou ..

22 seconds ago
 Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from ..

Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from 15-18 November

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs for vacation of beggars' cabi ..

Commissioner directs for vacation of beggars' cabins in 24 hours

24 seconds ago
 Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in ..

Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in Measles and Rubella campaign' ..

25 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs PMC to give argumen ..

Islamabad High Court instructs PMC to give arguments in MDCAT case

27 seconds ago
 Makei Denies Allegations of Russia's Involvement i ..

Makei Denies Allegations of Russia's Involvement in Belarus-EU Border Crisis

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.