Iraq to Facilitate Return of Citizens From Belarus Via Embassy in Moscow - Ministry

Iraq will facilitate the return of its citizens from Belarus if they wish via the embassy in Russia, Deputy Migration Minister Karim al-Nuri told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Iraq will facilitate the return of its citizens from Belarus if they wish via the embassy in Russia, Deputy Migration Minister Karim al-Nuri told Sputnik.

"We will transport those who want to return. We will facilitate this through the Iraqi embassy in Russia, since Iraq does not have an embassy in Belarus," the official said.