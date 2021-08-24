Iraq to Host Regional Leaders Summit on Saturday - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Iraq will host a regional leaders' summit on August 28, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

Earlier in August, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that Baghdad will host the summit to ease tensions between neighbors.

Iraq has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, among others,

"The summit is scheduled for the 28th of this year. I believe it will take place on Saturday," Hussein told Sputnik, adding that the Russian ambassador to Iraq was invited to attend the summit "as part of the G20 invitation."

Ambassadors of G20 countries will participate in the event as observers.