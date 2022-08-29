UrduPoint.com

Iraq To Impose Nationwide Curfew - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Iraq to Impose Nationwide Curfew - Authorities

Iraq will impose the countrywide curfew at 19:00 local time (04:00 p.m. GMT) on Monday and until further notice over ongoing protests, the Iraqi Security Forces Joint Command said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Iraq will impose the countrywide curfew at 19:00 local time (04:00 p.m. GMT) on Monday and until further notice over ongoing protests, the Iraqi Security Forces Joint Command said.

"Complete ban on movement in all provinces of Iraq from 19:00 today until further notice," the statement said, as quoted by al Jazeera.

