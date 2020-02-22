UrduPoint.com
Iraq To Invite Iranian Heath Minister To Discuss COVID-2019 Breakout - Border Authority

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iraq to Invite Iranian Heath Minister to Discuss COVID-2019 Breakout - Border Authority

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Iraq's authorities will invite Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki to discuss the latest developments surrounding the spread of COVID-2019 virus in Iranian cities, Omar Waeli, the head of Iraq's Border Ports Authority, said on Saturday.

On Friday, Iran announced 18 cases of the novel coronavirus in cities of Qom, Arak, Tehran, and Gilan, with four fatalities. Iraq is currently advising its citizens to refrain from visiting the neighboring country.

"During a consultation with Iran's ambassador to Iraq, a special commission on efforts against the coronavirus in Iraq has agreed to invite the health minister to Baghdad to discuss the latest events and measures being undertaken in light of the coronavirus," Waeli said in a statement, adding that the commission will decide on other health measures based on the results of Namaki's visit.

On January 31, Tehran suspended air traffic with China, where a new strain of coronavirus, named COVID-2019 had been reported earlier.

