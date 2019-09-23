UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq To Join China's Belt And Road Project

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:47 PM

Iraq to join China's Belt and Road project

Iraq will join China's signature "Belt and Road" infrastructure investment project, the country's prime minister said Monday in Beijing

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Iraq will join China's signature "Belt and Road" infrastructure investment project, the country's prime minister said Monday in Beijing.

Adel Abdel Mahdi made the announcement in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit.

"Iraq has gone through war and civil strife and is grateful to China for its valuable support," said Mahdi, in comments broadcast on Chinese state media outlet CCTV.

"Iraq is willing to work together in the 'One Belt, One Road' framework," he added.

Xi said that the two countries would cooperate on oil and infrastructure projects.

"China would like, from a new starting point together with Iraq, to push forward the China-Iraq strategic partnership," said Xi.

Trade last year between China and Iraq was more than $30 billion , according to state news agency Xinhua.

Beijing is Baghdad's biggest trade partner, while Iraq is China's second biggest oil supplier.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a massive global network of ports,railways, roads and industrial parks spanning Asia, Africa, the middle Eastand Europe, which will see trillions invested in new infrastructure.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Europe China Iraq Oil Visit Road Beijing Baghdad Media From Asia Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of murder ..

3 minutes ago

PBF to field three pugilists in Asian Junior Boxin ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company set up help des ..

3 minutes ago

Lawyer's community to be front line for defense of ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister chairs meeting to review ant ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore Police holds lectures to create awareness a ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.