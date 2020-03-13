UrduPoint.com
Iraq To Lodge UN Complaints Against 'Hostile' US After Deadly Bombings - Foreign Ministry

Fri 13th March 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Iraq will lodge complaints with the United Nations and the Security Council against the United States over the bombing campaign it unleashed on the country on Thursday, spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry Ahmad al-Sahaf said.

"Iraq will complain through two identical letters to the United Nations and the Security Council regarding the assault of US forces on government headquarters" al-Sahaf said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Mohammed Hakim summoned the US and UK ambassadors over the coalition bombing, which targeted military facilities and an airport and left six Iraqi people killed.

The airstrike came in retaliation to militant fire sustained by the coalition's Camp Taji in Iraq, which killed one UK and two US nationals.

"The US forces' bombing of the Iraqi government headquarters is a hostile act and a violation of sovereignty. The US bombing targeted a civilian airport under construction in the holy city of Karbala," the statement went on to say.

In early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign forces after a US strike in Baghdad killed Shia militia commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis and Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Coalition forces have so far not withdrawn.

