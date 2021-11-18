Iraq to Organize Another Flight From Minsk if 50-70 More People Return - Diplomat

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:32 PM

Iraq will organize another flight from Minsk if 50-70 people voice readiness to leave Belarus, Iraq's Consul in Russia Majid al-Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Iraq will organize another flight from Minsk if 50-70 people voice readiness to leave Belarus, Iraq's Consul in Russia Majid al-Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We will organize the flight as soon as I have 50, 60 or 70 people interested. But here, in Minsk, not at the border," the consul said.

