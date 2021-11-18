Iraq To Organize Another Flight From Minsk If 50-70 More People Return - Diplomat
Iraq will organize another flight from Minsk if 50-70 people voice readiness to leave Belarus, Iraq's Consul in Russia Majid al-Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday
"We will organize the flight as soon as I have 50, 60 or 70 people interested. But here, in Minsk, not at the border," the consul said.