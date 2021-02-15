Iraq to Participate in Astana Talks on Syria as Observer - Ambassador to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iraq will take part in the Astana-format meeting on Syria in Russia's Sochi in an observer capacity, Iraqi Ambassador to Moscow Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Iraq will take part in the Astana-format meeting on Syria in Russia's Sochi in an observer capacity, Iraqi Ambassador to Moscow Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini told Sputnik on Monday.

The next round of the Astana-format talks on Syria is scheduled for February 16-17.

"As for the Astana meetings, Iraq will be represented by the ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Russian Federation, Dr. Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini," the ambassador said.

The first Astana-format talks were held in January 2017 in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana (later renamed to Nur-Sultan), hence the name. This format became the first platform to engage the Syrian government and opposition in direct negotiations. During the Astana talks in May 2017, a breakthrough agreement was reached to create four de-escalation zones in Syria.