Iraq To Participate In Astana Talks On Syria As Observer - Ambassador To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

Iraq to Participate in Astana Talks on Syria as Observer - Ambassador to Russia

Iraq will take part in the Astana-format meeting on Syria in Russia's Sochi in an observer capacity, Iraqi Ambassador to Moscow Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini told Sputnik on Monday

The next round of the Astana-format talks on Syria is scheduled for February 16-17.

The next round of the Astana-format talks on Syria is scheduled for February 16-17.

"As for the Astana meetings, Iraq will be represented by the ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Russian Federation, Dr. Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini," the ambassador said.

The first Astana-format talks were held in January 2017 in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana (later renamed to Nur-Sultan), hence the name. This format became the first platform to engage the Syrian government and opposition in direct negotiations. During the Astana talks in May 2017, a breakthrough agreement was reached to create four de-escalation zones in Syria.

