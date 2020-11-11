UrduPoint.com
Iraq To Provide Study On Plans To Restore Syrian Infrastructure, Return Refugees -Diplomat

Wed 11th November 2020

Iraq will provide during the Damascus international conference a study that lays out plans on the restoration of the destroyed Syrian infrastructure and the return of displaced citizens, Charge d'Affaires of the Iraqi embassy in Damascus Yassin Sharif told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The Iraqi delegation will submit a study during the conference that has been prepared by setting up effective plans to restore the infrastructure and return refugees," Sharif said.

Sharif added that Iraq's participation in the conference is guided by the country's policy, which focuses on the non-interference in the states' internal affairs and the preservation of Syria's land and nation.

"According to the United Nations' statistics, there are about 250,000 Syrian refugees in Iraq, which provides them with services as it does to Iraqi citizens," the official said when asked about the count of Syrian refugees in the neighboring Arab country.

The Iraqi official affirmed his country's readiness to provide any humanitarian assistance to the Syrian citizens and be one of the key members to resolve the crisis.

Sharif expressed gratitude for Russia's participation in resolving the Syrian issue and its efforts in this direction. The official urged for a political solution to the Syrian crisis, with other countries not interfering in it and the cooperation taking place to return Damascus to the League of Arab States.

"We wish that this partnership will continue to end the Syrian crisis and cooperate with the regional countries for the sake of Syria's unity and the return of refugees," Sharif added.

The two-day international conference on the return of Syrian refugees, cochaired by Russia, opened in the Syrian capital earlier in the day. The event is expected to bring together delegations from 27 countries and 12 international organizations. The United Nations acts as an observer. The United States and the European Union have abstained from the event.

