(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Iraq has decided to redeploy border guards to stop attacks on the part of Iran and Turkey, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Ministerial Council on National Security discussed the situation with more intensive shelling of Iraqi Kurdistan by Iran and Turkey.

Ankara and Tehran deliver strikes on border areas, justifying them by the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and, in the case of Iran, parties and groups in opposition to Tehran.

"As part of efforts to stop these attacks, the council decided, along with diplomatic measures, to redeploy Iraqi border forces to maintain the 'zero line' along the entire length of the border with Iran and Turkey," according to the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office statement obtained by Sputnik.