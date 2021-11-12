Iraq to repatriate citizens 'who volunteer' from Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Iraq said on Friday it was drawing up lists of those among the hundreds of Iraqis blocked on the border between Belarus and Poland who wish to be repatriated voluntarily.

"We are ready to organise more than one trip to provide an urgent response to anyone wanting to come home voluntarily," foreign ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Sahaf said.

Hundreds of migrants, many of them Iraqi, have been stuck for days on the Belarus-Poland border in near-freezing temperatures, with the Word Health Organization saying on Friday it was "very concerned" about their plight.