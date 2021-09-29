UrduPoint.com

Iraq To Shut Air, Land Borders On Election Day

Iraq's Supreme Security Committee for Elections ordered on Wednesday all air and land borders to be closed on October 10 when Iraqis vote in legislative polls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Iraq's Supreme Security Committee for Elections ordered on Wednesday all air and land borders to be closed on October 10 when Iraqis vote in legislative polls.

"Movement between the provinces will be limited and all airports and border crossings will be closed from October 9 until the morning of October 11," Ghaleb Atiyah, the committee's spokesperson, said.

The Iraqi prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, called early parliamentary elections for next month after protesters demanded action to fight corruption. The polls were initially set for June but were delayed to allow more party blocs to run.

