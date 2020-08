(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The government of Iraq will sign an oil exploration agreement with US energy giant Chevron on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told reporters in Washington

"Regarding the signing of memorandum of understanding with Chevron, I believe it will be signed today," Hussein said after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.