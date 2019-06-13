UrduPoint.com
Iraq To Skip US-Led Forum In Bahrain On Israeli-Palestinian Peace - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:18 AM

Iraq to Skip US-Led Forum in Bahrain on Israeli-Palestinian Peace - Foreign Ministry

Iraq refused to attend the US-brokered economic forum on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in Bahrain because of Baghdad's firm stance toward the right of Palestinians for statehood, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Sahaf told Sputnik on Wednesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Iraq refused to attend the US-brokered economic forum on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in Bahrain because of Baghdad's firm stance toward the right of Palestinians for statehood, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Sahaf told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The United States intends to release the economic components of its much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," at the economic forum in Bahrain from June 25-26. It has already been boycotted by Lebanon and Palestine, whose leader Mahmoud Abbas has called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

"Iraq will not attend the forum in Bahrain. This is based on our firm position on the Palestinian question, namely the right of the Palestinian people to have a unified state with a capital in the sacred city of Jerusalem," Sahaf said.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.

