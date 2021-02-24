UrduPoint.com
Iraq To Start Receiving Coronavirus Vaccines Next Week - President

Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:56 PM

Iraq expects to receive first shipments of coronavirus vaccines in about a week and is working to remove hurdles for an inoculation campaign, President Barham Salih said on Wednesday

"We should be getting the first batches of vaccine in about a week time.

Like in many other societies, the distribution, I am sure, will be challenging," Salih said during a virtual conference at the Brookings Institution.

The Iraqi president pointed out that some vaccine makers demand having legal immunity, which has to be passed as law in the country's parliament.

"We are working on this matter," Salih said.

Iraq is going through a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic with about 4,000 cases daily and more than 13,000 virus-related deaths in total.

