Iraq Toughens Covid Policies Ahead Of Ramadan As Cases Surge

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:43 PM

Iraq toughens Covid policies ahead of Ramadan as cases surge

Iraqi authorities Friday locked down entire neighbourhoods in Baghdad and said it would shut down shops employing people who have not been vaccinated, as it grapples with its highest coronavirus caseload yet

Iraqi authorities Friday locked down entire neighbourhoods in Baghdad and said it would shut down shops employing people who have not been vaccinated, as it grapples with its highest coronavirus caseload yet.

Ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins next week and is normally accompanied by family gatherings and mass prayers, concrete barriers have been placed across the capital, AFP journalists saw.

An 8 p.m. curfew has been in place for several weeks, alongside a 24-hour curfew on the two weekend days of Friday and Saturday, and the measures will remain in place during Ramadan.

