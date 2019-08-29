UrduPoint.com
Iraq, Turkey Reach 'Advanced Stage' In Developing New Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline - Minister

Thu 29th August 2019

Iraq, Turkey Reach 'Advanced Stage' in Developing New Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline - Minister

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The project of a new pipeline through which Iraq will export oil from its Kirkuk city to the Turkish port of Ceyhan is at an "advanced stage of development," Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said on Wednesday following talks with Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

"We have discussed the topics and projects of mutual interest, including the new project on Iraqi oil exports from Kirkuk to Ceyhan, which is currently at an advanced stage of technical development," Ghadhban said, adding that Kirkuk-Ceyhan, along with the Rumaylah-Aqaba pipeline from Iraq to Jordan, are both on the agenda of next year.

He stressed that this pipeline, along with the one that runs from Iraq to Jordan, are of strategic importance for Baghdad as they would ensure stable supplies and diversification of oil export routes.

According to Ghadhban, the sides also agreed to form a joint commission that would outline the priority aspects of bilateral cooperation.

The Turkish minister, in turn, spoke about the intention of his government to increase trade with Iraq from $13 billion currently to over $20 billion.

The first Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, 600 miles in length, was built in 1976 and is still considered Iraq's largest oil export line. Supplies through it were halted for security reasons for more than a year before being resume last November. The new pipeline from Kirkuk to Ceyhan is planned to run on a more secure trajectory.

