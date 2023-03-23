Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey, Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iraq's Transport Ministry unveiled Thursday a car-and-rail link project that it hopes will connect a port under construction in the country's south to Turkey and potentially to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Iraq's Transport Ministry unveiled Thursday a car-and-rail link project that it hopes will connect a port under construction in the country's south to Turkey and potentially to Europe.

Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibes Saadawi, who presented the project, said it would "turn Iraq into an international hub for trade between Asia and Europe.

"

The Grand Faw Port is being built on the Persian Gulf coast. Iraq plans to build highways and railroads leading to the border with Turkey.

Minister Saadawi said this would give Iraqi goods access to the Mediterranean port of Mersin and Istanbul in Turkey as well as to southern Europe and bolster economic ties with Turkey, which he said had been told about the plan.