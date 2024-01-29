Open Menu

Iraq Urges End To 'cycle Of Violence' After US Troop Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Iraqi authorities on Monday condemned the drone attack that killed three US military personnel in Jordan, calling for an "end to the cycle of violence" in the middle East.

"The Iraqi government condemns the ongoing escalation," government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said in a statement, adding that it was willing "to collaborate on establishing fundamental rules to prevent further repercussions in the region and curb the escalation of conflict".

The attack against Tower 22, a logistics base located at Jordan's border with Syria, killed three US troops and wounded 34.

"Have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," US President Joe Biden said on Sunday has he blamed radical militant groups for the attack.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Syria Middle East Border Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players ..

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced

18 minutes ago
 Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’ ..

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

32 minutes ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

3 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

3 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

4 hours ago
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

4 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World