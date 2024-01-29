Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Iraqi authorities on Monday condemned the drone attack that killed three US military personnel in Jordan, calling for an "end to the cycle of violence" in the middle East.

"The Iraqi government condemns the ongoing escalation," government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said in a statement, adding that it was willing "to collaborate on establishing fundamental rules to prevent further repercussions in the region and curb the escalation of conflict".

The attack against Tower 22, a logistics base located at Jordan's border with Syria, killed three US troops and wounded 34.

"Have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," US President Joe Biden said on Sunday has he blamed radical militant groups for the attack.