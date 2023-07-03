Open Menu

Iraq Urges Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation To Hold Meeting On Quran Burning In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Iraq Urges Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to Hold Meeting on Quran Burning in Sweden

Iraq has proposed that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hold a high-level emergency meeting to discuss the recent burning of the Quran in Sweden, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Iraq has proposed that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hold a high-level emergency meeting to discuss the recent burning of the Quran in Sweden, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said on Monday.

"Iraq has sent an official note to the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in which the Iraqi government confirmed its desire to hold a high-level emergency meeting in Baghdad to discuss the desecration and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden," he tweeted.

On Sunday, the OIC held a meeting in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Riyadh's initiative to discuss the burning of the Quran in Sweden at the level of the member states' representatives.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha called for joint actions to stop the acts of desecration.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which the Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate."

The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm sparked a wave of condemnation around the world. Iraq has called on Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident. Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest World Police Condemnation Iraq Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Baghdad Stockholm Sweden June Sunday Mosque Muslim Government Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Djokovic opens Wimbledon campaign as Russians retu ..

Djokovic opens Wimbledon campaign as Russians return

6 minutes ago
 Oil prices get small lift from output cuts; equiti ..

Oil prices get small lift from output cuts; equities wobble

4 minutes ago
 AJK offers massive investment opportunities for in ..

AJK offers massive investment opportunities for investors: Barrister Sultan

6 minutes ago
 The Higher Education Commission (HEC) bars varsiti ..

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) bars varsities from granting new affiliati ..

6 minutes ago
 Le Pen Cancels Visit to Italy Because of Riots - L ..

Le Pen Cancels Visit to Italy Because of Riots - Lega Nord Party

6 minutes ago
 SBP to host Pak-UAE Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 se ..

SBP to host Pak-UAE Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series

4 minutes ago
Secretary Housing Punjab reviews preparations for ..

Secretary Housing Punjab reviews preparations for Monsoon

6 minutes ago
 ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood iss ..

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood issue during monsoon

10 minutes ago
 NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at Interna ..

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at International Union of Geodesy and Ge ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urges govt to inv ..

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department launches new gu ..

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

49 minutes ago
 Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since ..

Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since May 14 Elections

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World