Iraq Urges Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to Hold Meeting on Quran Burning in Sweden

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Iraq has proposed that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hold a high-level emergency meeting to discuss the recent burning of the Quran in Sweden, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said on Monday.

"Iraq has sent an official note to the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in which the Iraqi government confirmed its desire to hold a high-level emergency meeting in Baghdad to discuss the desecration and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden," he tweeted.

On Sunday, the OIC held a meeting in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Riyadh's initiative to discuss the burning of the Quran in Sweden at the level of the member states' representatives.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha called for joint actions to stop the acts of desecration.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which the Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate."

The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm sparked a wave of condemnation around the world. Iraq has called on Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident. Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act.