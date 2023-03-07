(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Iraqi government discussed with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin training programs for the Iraqi armed forces amid ongoing counterterrorist operations against Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia), Iraqi government spokesman Basim Al-Awadi told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Austin arrived in Iraq on an unannounced visit to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the two countries. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani's office later said that Austin reiterated Washington's intention to coordinate efforts with partners in the fight against IS.

"There is an emphasis on joint cooperation between the two countries on the issue of combating terrorism, which is a priority topic during most visits of military leaders to Iraq; (the parties) also discuss programs for the development and training of the Iraqi armed forces," the spokesman said.

Despite Iraq proclaiming victory over the IS in 2017, the Iraqi army, supported by people's militia and the international coalition, continued fighting the remaining terrorist sleeper cells.