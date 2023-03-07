UrduPoint.com

Iraq, US Discuss Training Of Iraqi Military During Austin's Visit To Baghdad - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Iraq, US Discuss Training of Iraqi Military During Austin's Visit to Baghdad - Gov't

The Iraqi government discussed with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin training programs for the Iraqi armed forces amid ongoing counterterrorist operations against Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia), Iraqi government spokesman Basim Al-Awadi told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Iraqi government discussed with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin training programs for the Iraqi armed forces amid ongoing counterterrorist operations against Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia), Iraqi government spokesman Basim Al-Awadi told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Austin arrived in Iraq on an unannounced visit to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the two countries. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani's office later said that Austin reiterated Washington's intention to coordinate efforts with partners in the fight against IS.

"There is an emphasis on joint cooperation between the two countries on the issue of combating terrorism, which is a priority topic during most visits of military leaders to Iraq; (the parties) also discuss programs for the development and training of the Iraqi armed forces," the spokesman said.

Despite Iraq proclaiming victory over the IS in 2017, the Iraqi army, supported by people's militia and the international coalition, continued fighting the remaining terrorist sleeper cells.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Army Russia Washington Iraq Visit Austin 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

22 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

19 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

34 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

19 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

46 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.