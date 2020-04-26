UrduPoint.com
Iraq, US To Discuss Timeline For Full US Troop Pullout At Talks In June - Baghdad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Iraq and the United States will discuss a timeline for the full withdrawal of American troops from the middle Eastern country at talks in June, the spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces' commander-in-chief said.

"Iraq and the United States will discuss a schedule for the full withdrawal of American troops from the country during talks in June," Abdul Karim Khalaf said, as quoted by the Baghdadtoday news portal.

Bilateral security operation, he added, will continue in military training of Iraqi forces and exchange of experience even after the US troop pullout.

"The US has significantly reduced the number of its troops per agreement with the Iraqi government as a gesture of goodwill.

There are mutual understanding and positive signals," Khalaf stated.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign troops from the country. It came shortly after a US precision strike killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and an Iraqi Shiite militia deputy commander near Baghdad, to which Tehran responded by firing missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting the US-led coalition forces.

The US-led coalition has since vacated a number of military bases in the country.

