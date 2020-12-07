Iraq welcomes Pope 2021 visit as 'message of peace'

Pope Francis's visit to Iraq in March will be a "historic event", the government in Baghdad said after the Vatican announced Monday the pontiff's first trip since the coronavirus pandemic

"It symbolises a message of peace to Iraq and the whole region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

President Barham Saleh officially invited Pope Francis to visit Iraq in July 2019, hoping it would help the country "heal" after years of strife.