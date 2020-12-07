UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Welcomes Pope 2021 Visit As 'message Of Peace'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:22 PM

Iraq welcomes Pope 2021 visit as 'message of peace'

Pope Francis's visit to Iraq in March will be a "historic event", the government in Baghdad said after the Vatican announced Monday the pontiff's first trip since the coronavirus pandemic

Baghdad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Pope Francis's visit to Iraq in March will be a "historic event", the government in Baghdad said after the Vatican announced Monday the pontiff's first trip since the coronavirus pandemic.

"It symbolises a message of peace to Iraq and the whole region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

President Barham Saleh officially invited Pope Francis to visit Iraq in July 2019, hoping it would help the country "heal" after years of strife.

Related Topics

Iraq Visit Baghdad March July 2019 Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

2 minutes ago

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

10 minutes ago

100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai Inte ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

33 minutes ago

CM for immediate compensation to heirs of KTH vict ..

3 minutes ago

Nobel laureates receive prizes at home amid pandem ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.