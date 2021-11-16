UrduPoint.com

Iraq Will Have New List Of Citizens Wishing To Return From Belarus By Wednesday - Diplomat

The Iraqi authorities will have a new list of Iraqi citizens wishing to return from Belarus to their homeland on Tuesday or Wednesday, Iraqi Consul in Russia Majid al-Gilani told Sputnik

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had already registered 170 applications from citizens, who are currently stuck at the border of Belarus, wishing to return to their homeland.

"The number is changing. There are still people registering their Names. Until the end of today or tomorrow we will have a new list," al-Gilani, who is currently in Minsk, said.

The Iraqi consul stressed that the plane, which would take Iraqi citizens from Belarus, would take off from Minsk and first land in Erbil, and then at the airport of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

"The trip is free for all citizens wishing to return to Iraq," al-Gilani said.

