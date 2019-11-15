UrduPoint.com
Iraq 'will Never Be The Same' After Protests: Top Shiite Cleric

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Iraq will be deeply marked by weeks of demonstrations demanding sweeping reform, its top Shiite cleric said on Friday in some of his strongest remarks yet on the protest movement

Iraq will be deeply marked by weeks of demonstrations demanding sweeping reform, its top Shiite cleric said on Friday in some of his strongest remarks yet on the protest movement.

"If those in power think that they can evade the benefits of real reform by stalling and procrastination, they are delusional," Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani said in his weekly sermon, read by a representative.

"What comes after these protests will not be the same as before, and they should be aware of that."

