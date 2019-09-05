UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Will Not Allow Remnants Of Besieged IS Terror Group To Reorganize - Army Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Iraq Will Not Allow Remnants of Besieged IS Terror Group to Reorganize - Army Spokesman

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Iraq continues operations against the remnants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and will not allow them to reorganize, a spokesman of Iraqi Joint Operations Command Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool said on Wednesday.

Paul LaCamera, commander of the US-led anti-IS coalition warned on Tuesday that IS militants were attempting to reshape ranks in Iraq and that the terrorists' sleeper cells were still a serious threat in the region.

"Our operations are continuing, we will not allow the terrorists to reorganize its ranks," Rasool told Sputnik.

He added that the statements of the international coalition might be based on intelligence information and its efforts, but IS militants do not currently have enough power and ability to control cities or conduct large operations.

"I believe that IS remnants are broken and besieged," he said.

Iraq announced the defeat of IS in late 2017, three years after it overran much of the country. By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, recaptured all the territories occupied by the terrorist group in Iraq. However, IS continues to stage sporadic attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Russia Iraq March 2017 2019 All

Recent Stories

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

5 minutes ago

Argentina in Need of Major Currency Reform to Avoi ..

6 minutes ago

VP launches open trade incubator for young entrepr ..

26 minutes ago

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

37 minutes ago

UNODC convenes national experts to re-design globa ..

56 minutes ago

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by H ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.