Iraq Will Not Allow Remnants of Besieged IS Terror Group to Reorganize - Army Spokesman

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Iraq continues operations against the remnants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and will not allow them to reorganize, a spokesman of Iraqi Joint Operations Command Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool said on Wednesday.

Paul LaCamera, commander of the US-led anti-IS coalition warned on Tuesday that IS militants were attempting to reshape ranks in Iraq and that the terrorists' sleeper cells were still a serious threat in the region.

"Our operations are continuing, we will not allow the terrorists to reorganize its ranks," Rasool told Sputnik.

He added that the statements of the international coalition might be based on intelligence information and its efforts, but IS militants do not currently have enough power and ability to control cities or conduct large operations.

"I believe that IS remnants are broken and besieged," he said.

Iraq announced the defeat of IS in late 2017, three years after it overran much of the country. By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, recaptured all the territories occupied by the terrorist group in Iraq. However, IS continues to stage sporadic attacks.