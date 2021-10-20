Iraq Will Not Send Potential Refugees to Minsk at Least Until 2021 End - German Minister

The Iraqi authorities will not perform flights that could carry potential refugees to the Belarusian capital of Minsk at least until the end of the year at the EU request, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Iraqi authorities will not perform flights that could carry potential refugees to the Belarusian capital of Minsk at least until the end of the year at the EU request, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday.

The German government sees several ways to deal with the EU border migration crisis, including sanctions on Belarusian authorities and those responsible for transporting migrants, and negotiations with the countries from where potential refugees depart, Seehofer noted.

"These are additional sanctions, these are negotiations with countries from which airlines take people out, for example, from Iran. We already have achived success in negotiations with one country, namely Iraq: their airlines will not take these people to Belarus at least until the end of this year," Seehofer said at a press conference.