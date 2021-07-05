UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Air Base Housing Coalition Troops Hit by Rockets - OIR Spokesman

The Ayn al Asad air base located in western Iraq was hit by three rockets on Monday, resulting in no injuries, or damage, the spokesman for the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Ayn al Asad air base located in western Iraq was hit by three rockets on Monday, resulting in no injuries, or damage, the spokesman for the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said.

"Initial report: At approx. 2:45 PM local time [11:45 GMT], Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by three rockets. The rockets landed on the base perimeter. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed," spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter.

A source in Iraq, meanwhile, told Sputnik that a total of seven missiles have been fired, but only three of them fell on the base's premises.

The air base is located in Anbar province. Last year, the Iraqi military spokesman said that the Ayn al Asad facility was the only military base where coalition troops are still stationed.

In early 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted for foreign troop withdrawal from the country and for the revision of cooperation with the US-led anti-terrorist coalition. The coalition has since handed over to Iraqi troops a range of military bases where American forces used to be stationed.

