Iraqi Air Force Strikes Islamic State Fuel, Vehicle Storage Facilities - CENTCOM

The Iraqi Air Forces have carried out a successful airstrike on the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) fuel and vehicle storage facilities and bed-down locations, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Iraqi Air Forces have carried out a successful airstrike on the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) fuel and vehicle storage facilities and bed-down locations, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Two Iraqi Air Force 9th Fighter Squadron F-16s dropped two precision-guided munitions weighing 2,000 Pounds each during an Iraqi-led operation to defeat Daesh [Islamic State] fuel and vehicle storage facilities and bed-down locations," the release said. "The Iraqi Air Force led the effort to include the pre-brief, execution and debrief of the mission."

After the strike, Salah ad Din operations commander Iraqi Maj. Gen. Abd al-Muhsin al-Abbasi ordered a ground clearance operation to assess the strike as well as to gather intelligence, according to the release.

"The combination of effects delivered by the Iraqi Air Force and Iraqi Security Forces on this target serves as an example of Iraqi-led joint planning and execution of joint fires and maneuver as a product of the ongoing training and advising mission of the Coalition," the release said.

The international coalition against the Islamic State was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. The coalition assisted Iraq conduct military operations against the militants.

When Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017, the coalition remained in country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.

