Iraqi Airlines Flights to Belarus on November 25, 27 Canceled - Carrier

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Iraqi Airlines flights to Belarus were canceled for November 25 and 27, a source in the airline said on Wednesday.

"Yes, tomorrow there will be no flight, and the one that was scheduled for Saturday. I cannot clarify why," the source said.

The flight from Baghdad to Minsk was supposed to take place on November 25. The arrival of the aircraft from Baghdad to Minsk was expected at 12:45 (Moscow time, 09:45 GMT). The flight was to be operated by Iraqi airways. This information was posted on the official website of the Belarusian airport on November 24.

Information about the cancellation of the flight is also posted on the official website of the Belarusian airport.