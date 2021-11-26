Iraqi Airways' 2nd Plane With Migrants Leaves Minsk for Erbil - Airport

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The second plane of the Iraqi Airways airline with Iraqi migrants on board has left the airport of Minsk for the city of Erbil, the administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan, the airport said on Friday.

On Thursday, the airport said there would be two evacuation flights for Iraqi migrants on November 25-26.

The first one left Belarus for Iraq on late Thursday.

Thousands of migrants have amassed along the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to force their way into the EU. Poland blamed the migration crisis on Minsk, which consistently denies the allegation, maintaining that it is unable to curb the crisis due to Western sanctions.

Earlier in November, Iraqi Airways already evacuated about 430 migrants from Belarus.