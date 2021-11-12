UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Airways Confirms Not Restoring Flights To Minsk - European Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:03 PM

Iraqi Airways Confirms Not Restoring Flights to Minsk - European Commission

The Iraqi Airways carrier has confirmed that it will not restore flights to the Belarusian capital of Minsk, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Iraqi Airways carrier has confirmed that it will not restore flights to the Belarusian capital of Minsk, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Friday.

"The Iraqi airlines (Airways) has confirmed that it will not resume flights to Minsk, and Turkish Airlines will suspend sales of one-way tickets to Minsk from Turkey," Spinant said at a briefing.

