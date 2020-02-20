UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Airways Halts Flights To Iran As Part Of Efforts To Fight Coronavirus - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Iraqi Airways Halts Flights to Iran as Part of Efforts to Fight Coronavirus - Ministry

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Iraqi Airways, the country's national carrier, has temporarily suspended flights to Iran as part of measures taken to combat spread of the novel coronavirus, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On Wednesday, media reported that two Iranian residents of Qom had died in Iran from the coronavirus. A member of the National Committee on Infection Diseases at the Iranian Health Ministry, Masoud Mardani, told Sputnik that they had not had any contact with Chinese citizens or people who have visited China. Moreover, earlier in the day, Iran confirmed three more cases of coronavirus in Qom and Arak, adding that 19 people were currently being tested for the virus.

"The Ministry of Transport announces the suspension of all flights of Iraqi Airways to and from the Islamic Republic starting from February 20, after reports about coronavirus cases in Iran," the statement read.

The Iraqi Health Ministry, in turn, has recommended the government to deny entry for all passengers coming from Iran, except Iraqi citizens and diplomats returning home.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, and over 2,100 patients have died.

Related Topics

World Iran China Died Arak Wuhan Qom February December Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

38 minutes ago

Quran Khawani held for Naeemul Haq

3 minutes ago

NAB dismisses news about resentment among official ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 20 Feb 2020

3 minutes ago

Jam Kamal assures people to remove backwardness of ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest 6 gamblers

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.