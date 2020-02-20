Iraqi Airways Halts Flights to Iran as Part of Efforts to Fight Coronavirus - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Iraqi Airways, the country's national carrier, has temporarily suspended flights to Iran as part of measures taken to combat spread of the novel coronavirus, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On Wednesday, media reported that two Iranian residents of Qom had died in Iran from the coronavirus. A member of the National Committee on Infection Diseases at the Iranian Health Ministry, Masoud Mardani, told Sputnik that they had not had any contact with Chinese citizens or people who have visited China. Moreover, earlier in the day, Iran confirmed three more cases of coronavirus in Qom and Arak, adding that 19 people were currently being tested for the virus.

"The Ministry of Transport announces the suspension of all flights of Iraqi Airways to and from the Islamic Republic starting from February 20, after reports about coronavirus cases in Iran," the statement read.

The Iraqi Health Ministry, in turn, has recommended the government to deny entry for all passengers coming from Iran, except Iraqi citizens and diplomats returning home.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, and over 2,100 patients have died.