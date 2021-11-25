Iraqi Airways Plans 4 Return Flights From Minsk on Thursday, Friday

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Iraqi Airways plans to perform four return flights from Minsk to Baghdad on Thursday and Friday, the airline's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"A total of four flights are planned. We are still waiting for an agreement with the Minsk airport. The last flight is expected tomorrow at 4 am Minsk time," the spokesperson said.