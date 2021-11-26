UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Airways To Perform Another Return Flight From Minsk To Erbil On Saturday Evening

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:06 PM

Iraqi Airways to Perform Another Return Flight From Minsk to Erbil on Saturday Evening

Iraqi Airways will perform another return flight from Minsk to Erbil on Saturday evening, the timetable in the airport of the Belarusian capital showed on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Iraqi Airways will perform another return flight from Minsk to Erbil on Saturday evening, the timetable in the airport of the Belarusian capital showed on Friday.

Two Iraqi Airways planes brought 650 migrants home from Belarus on Thursday. Another flight is scheduled at 20:00 (17:00 GMT) on Saturday.

Related Topics

Minsk Belarus From Airport

Recent Stories

Moldovan Gov't Approves Transfer of Funds to Moldo ..

Moldovan Gov't Approves Transfer of Funds to Moldovagaz to Repay Debt to Gazprom

23 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 3,901 more COVID-19 cases, total r ..

S.Korea reports 3,901 more COVID-19 cases, total rises to 432,901

9 minutes ago
 596 smoke-emitting vehicles fined,152 impounded

596 smoke-emitting vehicles fined,152 impounded

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears

Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears

9 minutes ago
 Farrukh felicitates PTV on 57th anniversary

Farrukh felicitates PTV on 57th anniversary

9 minutes ago
 COVID booster shots a matter of urgency, says Aust ..

COVID booster shots a matter of urgency, says Australian PM

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.