Iraqi Airways to Perform Another Return Flight From Minsk to Erbil on Saturday Evening

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Iraqi Airways will perform another return flight from Minsk to Erbil on Saturday evening, the timetable in the airport of the Belarusian capital showed on Friday.

Two Iraqi Airways planes brought 650 migrants home from Belarus on Thursday. Another flight is scheduled at 20:00 (17:00 GMT) on Saturday.