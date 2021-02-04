UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Airways Trainee Killed In Greece Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:05 PM

Iraqi Airways trainee killed in Greece plane crash



Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The body of a 32-year-old Iraqi Airways trainee pilot was recovered Thursday, days after his plane crashed into a mountain in northwestern Greece, rescue officials said.

The pilot, identified in local media reports as Ibrahim Ammar, had been missing since Sunday, the fire department said.

He was to have flown over the city of Ioannina before returning to his training base in Kozani.

Pieces of wreckage had been found on Mount Mitsikeli near Ioannina on Wednesday.

The victim was among a group of Iraqi Airways pilots training in a Kozani private air academy.

