TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Iraq recognizes Iran's right to respond to the US killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, but Baghdad does not want it to be on its territory, Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran Saad Jawad Qandil told Sputnik.

Last week, Iran attacked two Iraqi bases housing the US military personnel in response to the assassination of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shia militia, near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

"We acknowledge Iran's right to respond to Gen. Soleimani's murder... but at the same time we do not want this response to be on the Iraqi soil, as we do not want Iraq to be an arena for settling scores," Qandil said.

He added that the fact Baghdad was informed of the attacks from Tehran on the US military bases in Iraq "did not justify the violation of Iraq's sovereignty."