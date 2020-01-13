UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Ambassador To Iran Says Baghdad Holds Talks With Moscow To Buy S-300 Defense System

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:32 PM

Iraqi Ambassador to Iran Says Baghdad Holds Talks With Moscow to Buy S-300 Defense System

Iraq's Ambassador to Iran Saad Jawad Qandil confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that Baghdad was holding negotiations with Moscow on buying the S-300 air defense system

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Iraq's Ambassador to Iran Saad Jawad Qandil confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that Baghdad was holding negotiations with Moscow on buying the S-300 air defense system.

On January 9, Iraq's Parliament Security and Defense Committee chairman, Mohammad Ridha, told Sputnik that Iraq and Russia had resumed talks on the S-300 system purchase agreement.

"This question [the purchase of the S-300] is under discussion between Russia and Iraq, and it is possible that Iraq will buy the system," Qandil said.

He noted that Iraq was seeking to diversify its weapons import, adding that Baghdad had arms-transfer agreements with Moscow.

