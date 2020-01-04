UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Armed Forces Deny Information About Airstrikes North Of Baghdad - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:46 PM

Iraqi Armed Forces Deny Information About Airstrikes North of Baghdad - Reports

The Iraqi military denied on Saturday that airstrikes had been conducted near camp Taji, north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Sky News Arabia reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The Iraqi military denied on Saturday that airstrikes had been conducted near camp Taji, north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Sky news Arabia reported.

Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces said earlier on Saturday that two of their vehicles had been hit in the strikes on the Taji road.

The US-led coalition also denied that it was behind any recent airstrikes in the area.

