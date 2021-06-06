UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Armed Forces Down 2 Drones Trying To Attack Airbase In Country's West - State Media

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Two drones attempting to attack the Ayn al Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar were taken down, Iraq's state-run news agency INA reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Iraqi security authorities.

According to the outlet, the air defense systems located at the base managed to shoot down two drones on Saturday night.

Ayn al Asad is the only Iraqi base that hosts international forces of the US-led coalition against terrorists.

In January 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign forces in the country in response to Washington's decision to launch a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport that killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the potential of the national security services has increased significantly and will soon enable the country to forgo the need for foreign forces.

In light of the parliament's decision, the US-led coalition handed over multiple military bases and airfields to Iraqi control, as well as agreed to pull all foreign troops out of Iraq.

